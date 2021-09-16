FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 20,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.