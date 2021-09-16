Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Up 9,200.0% in August

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 9,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS BSTG opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of -0.28. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.
Biostage Company Profile
