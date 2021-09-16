West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells $4,456,470.72 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WST opened at $452.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.