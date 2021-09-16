West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells $4,456,470.72 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WST opened at $452.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

