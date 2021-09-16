M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 764,300.0% in August

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,528,800 shares, an increase of 764,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.8 days.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

MGPUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

