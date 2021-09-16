Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $434.46 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.70 and its 200-day moving average is $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

