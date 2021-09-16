Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

