SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of SKIL opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

