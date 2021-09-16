Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $111.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $128.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of CVX opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

