RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT Lowered to $16.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

