RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT Lowered to $16.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.