United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $47,106,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,429,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,170,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

