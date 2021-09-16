ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 225,267 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

