BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,999,689.74 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BGNE stock opened at $375.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.27. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
