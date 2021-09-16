BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,999,689.74 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $375.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.27. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

