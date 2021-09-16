Contrasting The Western Union (NYSE:WU) & The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and The Amacore Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $4.84 billion 1.79 $744.30 million $1.87 11.41 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Western Union and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 3 2 1 0 1.67 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of The Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 16.10% 424.46% 8.80% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Western Union beats The Amacore Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of healthcare-related products. It provides membership benefit programs, insurance programs and other benefit solutions to individuals, families and employer groups nationwide. The company was founded on May 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

