Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.44 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

