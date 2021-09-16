New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NOW by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NOW by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.23 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

