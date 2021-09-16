New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $791,000 Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $596,011.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,024.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,172. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com ?, 1-800-Baskets.com ?, Cheryl’s Cookies ?, Harry & David ?, PersonalizationMall.com ?, Shari’s Berries ?, FruitBouquets.com ?, Moose Munch ?, The Popcorn Factory ?, Wolferman’s Bakery ?, Stock Yards ? and Simply Chocolate ?.

