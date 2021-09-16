Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

