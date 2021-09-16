Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 736,002 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $5,632,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $245,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,130,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,196,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $976,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

