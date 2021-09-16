New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 112,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 24.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.02. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

