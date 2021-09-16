New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $850,000 Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Groupon worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $12,015,000. Islet Management LP grew its stake in Groupon by 69.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 326,576 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $636.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

