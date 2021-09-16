Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN opened at $219.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.43.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.