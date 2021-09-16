New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.10. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 305,824 shares of company stock worth $7,899,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

