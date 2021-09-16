New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $7,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $7,909,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $27,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE DV opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

