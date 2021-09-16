Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 957 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,605 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,974,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.17 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average of $174.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $1,699,481.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,510,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,136 shares of company stock valued at $42,825,194 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

