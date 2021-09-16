MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 47.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,397 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

