New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 94,700 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 94,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PRTY opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

