Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.