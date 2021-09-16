Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.28.
