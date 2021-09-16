Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.