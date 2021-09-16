Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Shares of TSUKY stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.