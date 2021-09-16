Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.