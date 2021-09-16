Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 10.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $180.70 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $186.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

