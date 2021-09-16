Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

