Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,197 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

