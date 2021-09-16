Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.41. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

