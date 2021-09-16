Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $103.48

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.48, but opened at $99.29. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 238,543 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

