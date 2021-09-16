Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $78.45

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.45, but opened at $73.57. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

