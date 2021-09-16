Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $78.45

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.45, but opened at $73.57. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.