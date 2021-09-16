Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 96.3%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UATG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
