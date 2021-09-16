Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 96.3%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UATG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.