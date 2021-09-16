FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $23.37

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $22.70. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 4,265 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

