EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Up to $24.84

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $25.49. EVO Payments shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after buying an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

