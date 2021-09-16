Crown (NYSE:CCK) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

