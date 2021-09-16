VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VAPR opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty branded e-cigarettes. It operates through the VAMP and Junkanoo brands. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, FL.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.