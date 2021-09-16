Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.