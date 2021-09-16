Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

TSE:HAI opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.40 million and a PE ratio of -22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

