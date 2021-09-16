Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.16.

Shares of PEY opened at C$8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.39.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,059. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $299,900 and sold 117,921 shares worth $842,126.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

