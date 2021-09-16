Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCGN. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

OCGN opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $405,676 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 338,448.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 138,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

