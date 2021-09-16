Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

