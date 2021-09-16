VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $18.71 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

