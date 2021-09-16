Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Head to Head Analysis

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manchester United and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $641.79 million 1.18 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -175.20 Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.28 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -16.67

Enthusiast Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enthusiast Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 140.63%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -4.06% -13.77% -3.76% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

