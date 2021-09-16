Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $502.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

