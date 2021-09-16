Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

